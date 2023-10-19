Exclusive: Suffolk County sheriff says potential key witnesses in Gilgo Beach murders case are in same jail as suspect Rex Heuermann

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- The Gilgo Beach task force is looking into new sworn affidavits claiming to connect serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann to other victims.

In a CBS New York exclusive, the sheriff of Suffolk County tells our Jennifer McLogan that some potential key witnesses are in the same jail where Heuermann is being held without bail.

"My staff has interviewed 141 sex workers so far," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach serial killer has followed Heuermann behind bars.

"So far we've had 12 women that have claimed interactions with Rex Heuermann," Toulon said.

Female inmates who have worked as escorts.

"Whether they actually had a physical encounter, was it a phone call, was it through social media. Anything we can gather from them will be very helpful," Toulon said.

Two of those interviews conducted by Toulon's specialized human trafficking unit could bear fruit.

"We still haven't been able to validate those claims of those two women that said that he was violent and aggressive," Toulon said.

Heuermann is no longer on suicide watch.

"He has sheets on his bed. He also has shoes that has shoelaces," Toulon said.

There is constant supervision.

Heuermann's 60-square-foot cell has a bunk, sink, toilet and plastic mirror. He is allowed to read newspapers about his case, books from the jail library, files from his attorney and watch a TV outside his cell.

"The correction officer will change the channel for him. He's not really engaged in watching it unless it's a news program," Toulon said.

"About himself?" McLogan asked.

"About the news," Toulon said.

Related story: Massapequa Park neighbors hope for return to normalcy as Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann investigation continues

He's allowed one hour a day in the exercise yard.

"Under observation by correction staff, and so he has an opportunity to shoot basketball hoops if he wanted to, he can do sprints, he can do pull-ups, dips, push-ups," Toulon said.

"Has he done any of that?" McLogan asked.

"The only thing he's done is walk around the yard," Toulon said.

Heuermann has been visited by a chaplain and one unnamed acquaintance.

"He has had visits, many visits from his attorney," Toulon said.

"But not his family?" McLogan asked.

"No, no family members," Toulon asked.

Related story: Family of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann files notice of claim against law enforcement

"We noticed in court that he had a new haircut last time out," McLogan said.

"Yes, he did receive a haircut. We were able to find someone that met all of our security measures," Toulon said.

As the case meanders through court conferences and hearings, Heuermann's attorney offered no comment.

The Suffolk sheriff says his sex trafficking unit has gained the trust of other escorts and is expanding interviews into the Nassau County Jail and, soon, New York City. Each claim must be validated.