Watch Live: Attorneys for wife of Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann speak out

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- Lawyers for Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged family is expected to speak Friday afternoon. 

Attorneys Robert Macedonio and Vess Mitev are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. in Suffolk County.

They plan to show photos from inside the family's Massapequa Park home, where attorneys spent nearly two weeks searching for evidence

Heuermann was arrested last month in connection with three murders and is the prime suspect in a fourth.

Watch the press conference streaming live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 12:03 PM

