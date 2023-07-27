Gilgo Beach murders: Suffolk County sheriff says more women coming forward with possible connections to Rex Heuermann

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County sheriff on Wednesday shared details on how Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is spending his time in prison.

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. says Heuermann is now able to get recreation time alone, make phone calls and receive mail.

The sheriff also said more women who are sex workers are coming forward.

"My staff is really going to vet these additional females to see if they actually did come in contact with him and then see what that contact was and see if that can lead us in any other possible direction," Toulon said.

Heuermann is charged with killing three women and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Investigators wrapped up their 12-day search at Heuermann's Massapequa Park home Tuesday.