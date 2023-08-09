Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann ordered to submit DNA sample

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A judge has ordered Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann to submit a DNA sample.

Heuermann's attorneys tried to block the move, arguing that prosecutors failed to show probable cause connecting him to a DNA sample taken from a pizza box.

Related story: Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court

According to court documents, however, the judge said there is enough probable cause to believe Heuermann committed the crime he's charged with.

It is unknown when Heuermann will submit to a cheek swab.