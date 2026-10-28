Turgeman has 2 goals, Gazdag adds go-ahead goal in 83rd minute, Revs beat Red Bulls 3-2

Dor Turgeman had two goals, Dániel Gazdag scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute, and the New England Revolution beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Carles Gil had an assist and became the eighth player in MLS history with at least 100 career assists in the regular season - the first to reach the milestone since Brad Davis in 2013.

New England (18-10-4) is second in the Eastern Conference with 58 points, two ahead of Miami.

The Red Bulls (11-15-6) have 39 points and went into Wednesday with a one-point lead over Columbus in the race for the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot.

The Revolution lead the series with the Red Bulls 38-34-17, 29-7-8 at home.

Peyton Miller's shot from the left side of the area was parried by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, but Gazdag slammed home the first-touch putback to make it 3-2.

Cade Cowell scored a goal in the 54th minute for New York and Julian Hall made it 2-2 in the 64th.

Turgeman opened the scoring in the ninth minute. After a Red Bulls giveaway deep in their defensive third, Turgeman blasted a first-touch shot, off a feed from Gil, from 25 yards out.

Luca Langoni played a first-touch cross, off a throw-in by Ilay Feingold, that slipped past diving goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and Turgeman tapped it into a wide-open net to make it 2-0 in the 46th minute.

Up next

Red Bulls: Play Sunday at Nashville.

Revolution: Host Miami on Sunday.