Watch CBS News
Local News

"I guess it's just instinct": Retired FDNY firefighter helps put out fire in overhead compartment on Spirit Airlines flight

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Retired FDNY firefighter helps put out fire on board plane
Retired FDNY firefighter helps put out fire on board plane 00:48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A retired FDNY firefighter came to the rescue mid-flight Wednesday.

He helped put out a fire on board a Spirit Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cellphone video inside the cabin shows Rocco Chirerichella and crew members dousing the overhead compartment.

The plane was headed from Dallas to Orlando when an overhead bin caught fire.

"I guess it's just instinct. I got to the, it was a baggage overhead and smoke was billowing out of it," Chirerichella said. "The whole cabin smoked up ... and I ripped open the door. One of the attendants came by. I yelled, 'Get some water.'"

Ten people, including crew members, had to be treated at a hospital after landing.

Firefighters believe a battery in a carry-on bag is to blame.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.