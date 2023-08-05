Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn's McCarren rec center opens doors to asylum seekers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Asylum seekers cleared from sidewalk outside Roosevelt Hotel
Asylum seekers cleared from sidewalk outside Roosevelt Hotel 00:44

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting ready to house asylum seekers at a Brooklyn rec center.

One wing of the McCarren recreation center will house about 80 adults starting this weekend.

The city says asylum seekers will not have access to the pool and fitness center, and more security will be put in place.

There are over 95,000 asylum seekers in the five boroughs.

Officials are struggling to find shelter for everyone while trying to avoid lines from forming at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is the city's migrant intake shelter.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.