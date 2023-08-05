Brooklyn's McCarren rec center opens doors to asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting ready to house asylum seekers at a Brooklyn rec center.

One wing of the McCarren recreation center will house about 80 adults starting this weekend.

The city says asylum seekers will not have access to the pool and fitness center, and more security will be put in place.

There are over 95,000 asylum seekers in the five boroughs.

Officials are struggling to find shelter for everyone while trying to avoid lines from forming at the Roosevelt Hotel, which is the city's migrant intake shelter.