Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well

NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well.

That's according to the Wild Bird Fund.

They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye.

They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers.

He was found in a local park covered in the dye.

A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild.