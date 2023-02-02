Watch CBS News
Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wild Bird Fund struggling to remove dye from pink pigeon
NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well. 

That's according to the Wild Bird Fund. 

They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye. 

UPDATE: Thank you all for your interest in little Flamingo, who is a domestic king pigeon rescued from a local park,...

Posted by Wild Bird Fund on Thursday, February 2, 2023

They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers. 

He was found in a local park covered in the dye. 

A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild. 

