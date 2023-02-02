Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well
NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well.
That's according to the Wild Bird Fund.
They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye.
They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers.
He was found in a local park covered in the dye.
A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild.
