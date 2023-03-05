The Point: Republican Lee Zeldin on his political future after historically strong challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul

The Point: Former Congressman Lee Zeldin on his political future

Republican Lee Zeldin mounted the strongest challenge to a sitting Democratic governor in almost 30 years - since George Pataki beat Mario Cuomo in 1994.

The former congressman is starting the next chapter in his political life and he doesn't plan to keep quiet.

The Point

Zeldin, an army veteran and karate black belt, may have lost the governor's race, but he led a red wave in New York that helped Republicans take control of Congress.

Now, he hopes to spread the gospel around the country.

Watch Zeldin's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below.

Point of View

After interviewing Zeldin, Kramer talked all things political with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and O'Brien Murray, a political consultant.

Watch their discussion here or in the video player below.

Your Point

Are New Yorkers happy with their elected officials or is in time for a change?

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Zeldin weighed in on the recent LIRR changes and Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to build more housing on Long Island.

