The Point: Republican Lee Zeldin on his political future after historically strong challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Former Congressman Lee Zeldin on his political future
The Point: Former Congressman Lee Zeldin on his political future 10:21

Republican Lee Zeldin mounted the strongest challenge to a sitting Democratic governor in almost 30 years - since George Pataki beat Mario Cuomo in 1994. 

The former congressman is starting the next chapter in his political life and he doesn't plan to keep quiet. 

The Point

Zeldin, an army veteran and karate black belt, may have lost the governor's race, but he led a red wave in New York that helped Republicans take control of Congress.

Now, he hopes to spread the gospel around the country. 

Watch Zeldin's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below. 

The Point: Former Congressman Lee Zeldin on his political future 10:21

Point of View

After interviewing Zeldin, Kramer talked all things political with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and O'Brien Murray, a political consultant. 

Watch their discussion here or in the video player below.

Point of View: Can Republicans win more NYC Council races in the Bronx & Brooklyn? 08:40

Your Point

Are New Yorkers happy with their elected officials or is in time for a change?

Your Point: Are New Yorkers happy with their elected leaders? 02:42

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Zeldin weighed in on the recent LIRR changes and Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to build more housing on Long Island

Exclamation Point: Zeldin on LIRR & governor's plan for more housing on Long Island 15:02

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 12:57 PM

