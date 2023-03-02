Republican lawmakers on Long Island take aim at Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing plan

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - On Long Island, statistics show the young are moving away, and the elderly are being priced out.

The number one reason is affordable housing.

Republican lawmakers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that Gov. Kathy Hochul's housing plan in her new budget would strip them of local zoning control, and they are adamantly opposed.

"We don't want Hochul control, we want local control of all new zoning," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin.

In Port Washington, GOP leaders blasted Hochul's housing compact plan as an "attack on suburban communities."

"We call on all New Yorkers to stand with us demanding single family zones remain intact throughout our state," said North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jen DeSena.

Hochul wants to build 800,000 new homes across the state and require Long Island to add 3% housing stock in three years, and to rezone half-mile radius areas around LIRR stations allowing 50 housing units per acre.

"People say why? Why? Because the status quo has not worked," Hochul said.

Hochul, during a walking tour of Patchogue, says a butcher told her "Governor, governor I support your housing plan. Three percent growth means more people coming here, more money for my business."

Opponents say it strips local zoning decisions and provides insufficient funding for sewers, water, education and public safety.

"They have a paid fire department with the FDNY. On Long Island, we have volunteers that are already overstrained," said Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.

"A crisis of our energy needs, and certainly a crisis when it comes to garbage capacity," said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Pilar Moya-Mancera of Housing Help says without affordable housing, thousands of Long Islanders have been sent packing.

"The support to Hochul's compact housing plan is coming from young people who recently graduated from college who want to stay, who want to live here," Moya-Mancera said.

Tracy Todd Hunter is an artist with disabilities.

"Senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities that need affordable housing. Long Island is for everyone," Hunter said.

A group of Republican lawmakers and Long Island residents plan a rally in Albany March 20, calling on the governor to remove this part of her state budget plan now.

"They'll have a very different view once we execute this plan," Hochul said. "We have tried the 'do-it-on-your-own' for generations."

She says that hasn't worked and it is time for change.

The governor and legislature must agree on a budget by April 1.