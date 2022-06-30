Reports: Superstar Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

NEW YORK -- Just when it looked like the Brooklyn Nets would have their two marquee players back for the 2022-23 season, one has apparently decided otherwise.

According to multiple reports, superstar forward Kevin Durant has requested a trade and Nets general manager Sean Marks is working on making it happen.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Durant, a 12-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, signed a four-year, $194 million contract extension with the Nets last season. According to Yahoo! Sports, he appears to have his sights set on being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Durant is coming off a season in which he averaged nearly 30 points per game and shot 52 percent from the floor.

The bombshell reports come just days after guard Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his player option and return to the Nets in 2022-23 for a salary of $37 million.