Are you registered to vote for the 2026 midterms in New York and New Jersey? Here's how to check.

The 2026 midterm elections are on Tuesday in New York and New Jersey.

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to find out.

How to know if you're registered to vote in New York and New Jersey

Residents of New York State can check their voter registration status online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. You must enter your first and last name, county, date of birth and ZIP code.

New Jersey residents can visit voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check to check their voter registration status. All you need is your first and last name and date of birth.

How to register to vote in New York and New Jersey

You can register to vote online, by mail or in person in both New York and New Jersey.

Voter registration portals can be found online at elections.ny.gov and voter.svrs.nj.gov/register.

For more information on registering to vote by mail or in person, click here.

When is the voter registration deadline in New York and New Jersey?

The voter registration deadline in order to be able to vote in Tuesday's midterms has already passed in New York and New Jersey.

The deadline in New York was Oct. 24, and the deadline in New Jersey was Oct. 13.

How often do you need to register to vote in New York and New Jersey?

Voter registration is permanent in both New York and New Jersey, but if you change your address, name or political party, you must re-register with your updated information.