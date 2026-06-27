Jake Bennett's strong start, Masataka Yoshida's HR off Gerrit Cole carry Red Sox past Yankees 4-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Jake Bennett held New York to one run in 6 1/3 innings, Masataka Yoshida hit a leadoff home run off Gerrit Cole and the Boston Red Sox beat the Yankees for the third straight day, 4-1 on Saturday.

Willson Contreras had a two-run double and Anthony Seigler hit his first major league homer, a solo shot, for the Red Sox, who have won six of nine and outscored the Yankees 16-5 in the first three games of series.

Max Schuemann hit his first homer with the Yankees, who have lost six of eight.

Like Friday, when a rookie lefty was flirting with a no-hitter in the middle innings, Bennett held New York hitless until Schuemann's two-out homer in the fifth.

The 25-year-old Bennett (2-3) allowed three hits before leaving with one out in the seventh. Aroldis Chapman, the third reliever, got the final three outs for his 16th save and 383rd of his career.

Making his seventh start after missing 2025 while working back from Tommy John surgery, the 35-year-old Cole (2-3) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts and a walk.

Scoring in the first three innings for the second straight day, the Red Sox built a 4-0 lead like they did on Friday.

Yoshida opened the bottom of the first by sending the ball 386 feet into Boston's bullpen.

Seigler, drafted by the Yankees 23rd overall in 2018, homered into the first row of Green Monster seats, making it 2-0. A fan dressed in a Yankees shirt bobbled it and the ball fell onto the warning track, where left fielder Cody Bellinger picked it up and tossed it to a ball girl.

Contreras' double into the left-center gap made it 4-0 in the third.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (4-2, 3.70) starts against Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95) in the series finale on Sunday night.