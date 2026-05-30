Red Lobster's Times Square location set to close in June

The Red Lobster restaurant located in Times Square will close in June.

A spokesperson for the seafood chain said the closure comes after prolonged construction activity at the building, which they say impacted foot traffic and access to the restaurant.

"Given those conditions ... continuing to operate at this location was no longer viable," the company said in a statement, in part.

The exterior of the building, located on Seventh Avenue between 41st and 42nd streets, is currently surrounded by scaffolding, which partially obscures restaurant signage. Banners for the restaurant reading "open during construction" were placed on the scaffolding.

The Red Lobster restaurant in Times Square is set to close on June 14, 2026. CBS News New York

The company also cited plans to turn the building into a residential tower as a factor in the decision to close. New York state's Empire State Development organization is working with the city to convert vacant office space in 5 Times Square into hundreds of residential apartments.

"Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster's history, and this was a difficult decision," the company said in a statement, in part. "We are grateful to the team members and guests who have made this restaurant special over the years."

A company spokesperson said employees at the Times Square restaurant have been offered the opportunity to transfer to another location, along with additional pay to help ease the transition.

The last day to dine at the Times Square Red Lobster is Sunday, June 14.