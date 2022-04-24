Watch CBS News

Red Bulls' solid start continues with dominating win over Orlando

/ CBS/AP

Red Bulls graphic 00:12

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Luquinhas scored and Carlos Miguel stopped one shot to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 3-0 win Sunday over Orlando City.

Luquinhas put the Red Bulls (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 26th minute. Omir Fernandez got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan and one more from Cristian Casseres Jr.

The Red Bulls outshot Orlando (4-3-2) 15-3, with eight shots on goal to zero for Orlando.

Carlos Miguel saved the one shot he faced for the Red Bulls. Pedro Gallese saved five of the eight shots he faced for Orlando.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Chicago Fire and Orlando hosts Charlotte FC.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 6:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.