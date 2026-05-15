RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon 2026 route map, tracker and road closures

Thousands of runners will be participating in the upcoming 2026 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning.

The 13.1-mile route will go through popular spots in Brooklyn, including Prospect Park and end at the Coney Island boardwalk.

"The RBC Brooklyn Half is more than a single-day race for New York Road Runners," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners. "From programming, activations, and family-friendly experiences before, during, and after the race, we're excited to give 29,000 athletes the ultimate Brooklyn experience to mark the unofficial kickoff to summer."

Route map for 2025 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

Mile 1: Head south on Washington Avenue. Turn right onto Empire Boulevard, then right onto Flatbush Avenue heading north. Grand Army Plaza marks mile 1.5.

Mile 2: Proceed around Grand Army Plaza. Once you're heading south on Flatbush Avenue, you've reached mile 2.

Mile 3: Turn right onto Ocean Avenue, then another right onto Parkside Avenue.

Mile 4: From Parkside Avenue, proceed into Prospect Park at Machate Circle onto East Drive.

Miles 5-6: Runners will make a full counter-clockwise loop of Prospect Park before exiting onto Prospect Park Southwest, before entering Machate Circle, past the 10K-mark.

Mile 7: Head south down Fort Hamilton Parkway onto Ocean Parkway.

Miles 8-12: Proceed onto Ocean Parkway and head south toward Coney Island.

Mile 13-Finish: Turn right as Ocean Parkway turns into Surf Avenue. Take a left on West 10th Street toward the Coney Island Boardwalk. A sidewalk ramp will take runners up onto the boardwalk, where they will make a right toward the finish near the entrance to Leti's Treasure.

When does the Brooklyn half marathon start?

The first takes off at 7 a.m., followed by three additional waves at 7:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to plan their arrival time based on their wave. The first wave should arrive by 5:45 a.m., second wave by 6:15 a.m., third wave by 6:45 a.m. and fourth wave by 7:15 a.m.

Participants planning on taking the subway are advised to take the 2, 3 or 4 train. Those running in the first and third waves were told to get off at Franklin Avenue, and the second and fourth waves at Grand Army Plaza.

The car/taxi drop-off location is at Washington Avenue and Park Place.

Security screenings for waves 1 and 3 took place at Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue. They were held at Eastern Parkway and Underhill Avenue for waves 2 and 4.

Brooklyn half marathon live tracker and results

Spectators and supporters can download the NYRR App here for live, unofficial results. After the race ends, official results will be posted online here.

First place winners get $2,000, second place winners get $1,000, and third place winners get $500. Small prizes of $200 and $100 are given to fourth and fifth-place finishers, respectively.

Additionally, the first Brooklyn resident who finishes in the men, women and nonbinary categories is awarded $500.

There are also $100 time bonuses for runners who break the existing event record and finish under standard completion time.

The top five men's, women's and nonbinary teams to finish will win $500, $400, $300, $200 and $100, respectively.

Road closures for Brooklyn half marathon

There are many road closures and no parking zones from Thursday through Saturday.