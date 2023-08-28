Watch CBS News
Rashid Ali Bynum pleads not guilty to murder charges in Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's shooting death

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Rashid Ali Bynum, the man charged in the shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, pleaded not guilty Monday. 

Defense attorneys entered the plea during a detention hearing at Middlesex County Courthouse. 

Bynum faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of the 30-year-old councilwoman. 

She was found dead in her car outside her Sayreville home in February. 

Bynum will remain in jail until his next court appearance on October 30.

