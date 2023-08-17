Rashid Ali Bynum indicted in murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A grand jury has indicted a Virginia man for the murder of a Sayreville councilwoman.
Rashid Ali Bynum was extradited to New Jersey from Virginia in July.
- Read more: Rashid Ali Bynum appears in court in killing of Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
The 29-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in her car in February.
Prosecutors said Bynum's contact information was in Dwumfour's phone. A church leader says Dwumfour was a pastor and counseled Bynum several years ago.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.