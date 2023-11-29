Vesey scores late in 3rd period as Rangers rally for win over Red Wings

NEW YORK — Jimmy Vesey scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 Wednesday night.

K'Andre Miller had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin also scored and Alexis Lafrenière had two assists for the Rangers, who scored twice in the third period to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season. Igor Shesterkin finished with 26 saves.

New York improved to 16-4-1, tops in the NHL in wins and points (33).

"We've got a great group and winning makes everything a little bit better," Vesey said. "It's fun to come to the rink ... and what's impressive about our team so far is we've won games 1-0 and we've won games 7-4. We're comfortable with our team on any given night."

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist, Moritz Seider also scored and Andrew Copp had two assists for Detroit, which had won three straight. Ville Husso, making his second start in 18 days, stopped 38 shots.

"There were some positives but we got away from our game at times," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Ville did a great job and gave us a chance."

Rangers forward Will Cuylle was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Lucas Raymond 5 1/2 minutes into the third, but the penalty was rescinded after a review showed Raymond grabbed Cuylle's stick and inadvertently hit himself in the mouth when he lifted it up.

Miller tied it at 9:14 as he one-timed a pass from Mika Zibanejad past Husso for his third of the season and second in three games.

Vesey put the Rangers ahead with 4:15 to go as his initial rebound attempt on Lafrenière's shot went up in the air and he batted it past Husso.

"The perseverance in the third period, we kept our foot on the gas and kept pushing and ultimately found a way to win," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "Shesty had to make huge saves as well."

Vesey, settling into his spot as a bottom-six forward, has five goals in 19 games this season after finishing with 11 last year.

"I'm comfortable in my role," the 30-year-old winger said. "I have a lot more confidence, and I think this year I'm starting to make more plays out there."

The Red Wings had their fifth power play late and pulled Husso for a two-man advantage with about 1:15 to play but could not tie it.

"It's really frustrating right now," Seider said. "They outskated us and had a guy or two more on the attack. That cost us in the end."

Panarin got the Rangers on the scoreboard first at 4:37 of the second as he took a cross-ice pass from Lafrenière in the right circle and fired the puck past Husso for his 12th.

The Red Wings scored twice 23 seconds apart a little more than four minutes later to take the lead.

Seider got the puck at the right point during a power play, skated over to the middle and fired it past a screened Shesterkin for his third at 8:42.

Fabbri then put Detroit ahead 2-1 as he scored from the inside edge of the right circle past Shesterkin, who was screened by Vesey. It was Fabbri's fifth.

Detroit forward Shayne Gostisbehere left early in the third after a hard hit into the boards by Cuylle.

Patrick Kane skated with the Red Wings in the morning, one day after signing a one-year contract about six months following hip resurfacing surgery.

