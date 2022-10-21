All charges dropped against Randy Cox, man left paralyzed while in custody of New Haven Police

Charges dropped against Conn. man paralyzed while in custody

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- All charges against a Connecticut man who ended up paralyzed after being injured while in police custody have been dropped.

Randy Cox, 36, was arrested by New Haven Police in June on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun.

He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police van, which had no seatbelts. When the driver made a sudden stop, Cox hit the van wall head first.

CBS News reports Cox repeatedly called for help, but it took an officer almost four minutes to check on him before calling an ambulance to meet him at the station.

Cox told them he couldn't move, even saying he thought his neck was broken, but they pulled him out of the van by his feet. He was processed in a wheelchair and dragged into a holding cell.

Cox is now paralyzed from the chest down.

Five officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Cox's family has also filed a lawsuit claiming negligence and excessive force.