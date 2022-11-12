Police seek suspect accused of throwing rocks at Ramaz Middle School on Upper East Side
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a hate crime in New York City.
Cops are looking for a suspect accused of throwing rocks into the front window at the Ramaz Middle School on the Upper East Side.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the suspect hid the rocks in his backpack.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.