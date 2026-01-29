Child struck, killed in school bus crash in Ramapo, N.Y., police say

A child died after they were struck by a school bus Thursday in Rockland County, New York, according to police.

Ramapo police said it appeared the bus ran over the 5-year-old after striking them at around 8:35 a.m. on Ostilla Avenue in the Village of New Square.

The child was rushed to Westchester County Medical Center, where officials said they died at around 12:15 p.m.

Their name was not immediately released.

The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit was on the scene, where preliminary evidence showed the child was struck and run over by the school bus, officials said.

"Crash investigations of this nature are extensive and methodical. They involve coordination with partner agencies, interviews, scene measurements, data analysis, and vehicle inspections. This process requires time to comply with legal process and to ensure all facts are thoroughly and accurately determined," the police department said in a news release on the crash.

Police said more information would be released "when it becomes available and appropriate."