Rally for universal child care planned outside New York City Hall
NEW YORK -- A rally for universal child care will be held Thursday outside New York City Hall.
Several City Council members, along with child care advocates, say the city is facing an ongoing affordable child care crisis.
They're calling for legislation that includes establishing a child care advisory board and a grant fund to assist at-risk child care programs.
The rally is set to get underway at 11 a.m.
