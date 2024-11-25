Thanksgiving travel comes to John F. Kennedy International Airport amid massive upgrade effort

NEW YORK - Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest on record this year. Airports nationwide are bracing for massive crowds.

AAA predicts nearly six million people are expected to fly this holiday season. That's a 2% increase over last year, and an 11% increase over 2019, prior to the pandemic. Some 80 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles, AAA estimates.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, officials hope new upgrades and a brand-new terminal will help make the holiday travel experience smoother. As they are showed off some major upgrades at Terminal 1, they're asking for patience while construction continues.

$19 billion redevelopment project at JFK

The new Terminal 1 is part of the airport's $19 billion redevelopment project, which is designed to ease the overall flow of travelers and enhance the passenger experience. The first phase of the terminal's opening is set for 2026.

"Taking the airport from one of the nation's worst to one of the world's best airports," Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Rick Cotton said. "We will have a brand-new Terminal 1, $9.5 billion construction price, 2.4-million square foot terminal. Its first phase will open in 2026."

Once completed in 2030, it will become the largest terminal at JFK, with 23 gates, and 2.4 million square feet of space.

As for holiday travelers?

"It's going pretty well. I really have not faced any issues, and it has been pretty smooth," traveler Afowiri Fondzenyuy said.

Traveler Selim Guven was going to be in Milan during the holiday. So will he miss the celebraiton?

"Yeah, unfortunately. But I hope we have a better time there," he said.

Pack smart, arrive early

TSA reminds travelers to pack smart, and to check their "What can I bring?" tool on their website to check what items are allowed in carry-ons, and which must be checked.

Liquids over 3.4 ounces must be in checked bags. Food often needs additional screening, so it should be packed in an easy-to-reach location.

The Port Authority reminds travelers to monitor flight updates and to arrive early, especially during peak travel times. There could be delays as JFK undergoes those upgrades.

According to the TSA, nearly three million people will fly Tuesday and Wednesday. This coming Sunday, however, there could be more than three million and set an all-time record.