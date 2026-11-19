Quinnipiac University issued an alert about a possible gunman on campus Thursday.

The lockdown was lifted for the university's York Hill and North Haven campuses at 10:30 p.m., but as of 11:11 p.m., it remains in effect for the Mount Carmel campus.

All campuses were placed on lockdown just after 8:30 p.m., the university said.

An update posted just before 9 p.m. said there were reports of a possible gunman on campus.

"There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come," the alert said.

At 9:50 p.m., the university issued another alert saying police were searching all buildings.

Quinnipiac says all university classes will be canceled on Friday, and counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.