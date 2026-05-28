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2 killed when scooter, bicycle crash in Queensboro Bridge bike lane

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Two people were killed in a bike lane crash on the Queensboro Bridge Thursday morning. 

It happened at around 8:21 a.m. on the westbound bike lane. 

Police say a man, 39, was riding a stand-up scooter when he collided with a bicyclist traveling eastbound in the bike lane. Both the scooter operator and the cyclist, 35, were killed. 

Traffic along the westbound lower level of the bridge was disrupted while police conducted their investigation. 

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