2 killed when scooter, bicycle crash in Queensboro Bridge bike lane

Two people were killed in a bike lane crash on the Queensboro Bridge Thursday morning.

It happened at around 8:21 a.m. on the westbound bike lane.

Police say a man, 39, was riding a stand-up scooter when he collided with a bicyclist traveling eastbound in the bike lane. Both the scooter operator and the cyclist, 35, were killed.

Traffic along the westbound lower level of the bridge was disrupted while police conducted their investigation.