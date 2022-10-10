Queens Village break-in suspects accused of stealing $50,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspected burglars accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a home in Queens Village.

It happened just before 1 p.m. back on Sept. 29, but police just released surveillance video of two masked suspects inside the home.

Investigators said they broke in through a sliding back door and got away with about $20,000 in jewelry and $30,000 in cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.