Falling debris strikes teenager in head on Queens sidewalk

A teenager was injured Saturday after being hit by falling debris in Queens.

It happened just after noon outside a business on 82nd Street between Roosevelt and 37th avenues in Jackson Heights.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old boy was walking with his parents when a piece of the building's facade fell and hit him in the head.

A teenager was hit by falling debris in Queens on May 30, 2026. CBS News New York

Witnesses called 911.

"I came outside and I heard the kid screaming, like loudly, and when I came to see, he had this big wound on the side of his head," one witness said. "He was almost about to pass out, but luckily, he stayed conscious until at least 911 came."

The boy was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

A teenager was hit by falling debris in Queens on May 30, 2026. CBS News New York

The FDNY and the Department of Buildings responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what caused the debris to fall, but there were reports of winds gusting at around 40 mph at the time of the incident.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.