Family of teen hit by piece of Queens building facade says "you could see his skull"

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was struck by a piece of a building facade on Queens sidewalk in May is filing a lawsuit.

It happened on a windy day in Jackson Heights.

Victim needed 8 staples

The family did not want to be identified due to their immigration status.

The victims' parents said on May 30, while walking on 82nd Street between Roosevelt and 37th avenues, a piece of concrete came crashing down on their son's head.

"You could see his skull, and I was desperate," his mother said in Spanish.

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a piece of a building facade on Queens sidewalk on May 30, 2026. Photo provided

She said her son, who is a twin, had to get eight staples to close the gash.

Department of Building inspectors determined that part of the building's decorative terracotta came loose, fell off the building, bounced off a store awning and struck the teen.

According to the DOB, the building owner was issued a violation for failing to maintain the facade. Since the incident, scaffolding has been installed in the area.

"He might have been killed"

"I feel strongly that if the stone landed an inch closer to the center of his head, he might have been killed," said Dan Smyth, a personal injury attorney representing the family.

Smyth filed a lawsuit against Redman Associates, Inc., accusing the company of neglect.

"Regardless of whether it's landmarked or not, the building wasn't properly maintained if this incident occurred," he said.

A teenager was hit by falling debris in Queens on May 30, 2026. CBS News New York

CBS News New York was unable to find an email address or phone number to reach the company.

"I feel concern," the victim's mother said.

The parents of the teen said he's missed school, struggled to chew food, and has been experiencing headaches and vision problems.

They believe this incident could have been prevented and hope the landlords take more preventative measures so something like this doesn't happen again.