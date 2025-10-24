15-year-old critically injured after being stabbed, robbed by group of teens in Queens, police say

Police are looking for more than a dozen teens accused of robbing and stabbing a 15-year-old boy in Queens over a pair of sneakers.

The high schooler was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Surveillance images show teens wanted in connection to attack

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 160th Street and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was heading home from school when at least 13 teenagers surrounded and attacked him. The teens kicked and punched the boy, then one suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the boy multiple times, police say.

Another suspect removed the sneakers off the victim's feet, officials say. According to police, the shoes are worth about $350.

NYPD Crime Stoppers

The victim, we're told, lives a block away from a cultural center in Richmond Hill.

"It is a horrible crime, and young kids doing that, it should not be acceptable in any community, doesn't matter what," community advocate Harpreet Singh Toor said. "We need to condemn any act of violence, doesn't matter which shape or color it happens. Doesn't matter to who it happens. A crime is a crime."

As the victim remains in the hospital, detectives are hoping surveillance images lead them to the attackers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.