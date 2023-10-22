Watch CBS News
Police seek woman accused of kicking subway rider in face, hurling racial slurs in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a hate crime assault on a subway train in Queens.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday on a Queens-bound 7 train at the 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue subway station.

An unidentified woman allegedly kicked a 28-year-old woman in the face, then cursed at her and used racial slurs.

Police say the suspect then got off the train and boarded the next Queens-bound 7 train.

The victim suffered a mild concussion and bruising.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

