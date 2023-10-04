Queens street renamed "Alison Russo Way," in honor of fallen FDNY EMS captain

NEW YORK -- The FDNY held a street renaming and plaque dedication ceremony on Wednesday in Astoria, Queens, for EMS Capt. Alison Russo, who was stabbed to death while on the job last year.

Hundreds of members of the department were alongside Russo's family and friends to honor her. Hearts are still broken from the random act of violence.

The ceremony began with a plaque dedication inside EMS Station 49, where she worked. It was followed by the renaming of 42nd Street between 20th and 19th avenues, which is now known as "Alison Russo Way."

Russo, 61, was on duty at Station 49 on Sept. 29, 2022, when she was attacked near her station's headquarters. Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was charged with murder, but his trial has yet to begin.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over Wednesday's ceremony and spoke about Russo's incredible 25 years of service with the FDNY, including serving through Sept. 11, 2001, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She also volunteered for 30 years with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad on Long Island.

"She was caring, she was thoughtful, and she was smart," Kavanagh said. "She spent her time volunteering on and off duty because emergency medical work was her passion."

CBS New York spoke to Russo's partner, who worked with her closely for several years.

"Her heart was amazingly huge. The time she gave to her community and the time she gave to the citizens of New York City, she still had time to be a fantastic mother," Deputy Chief Gregg Brady said.

Russo was posthumously promoted to captain. Her parents and her daughter hope the plaque and street renaming will be a reminder of her life of service.