FDNY awards new medals named in honor of Firefighter William Moon and Capt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK -- An annual medal ceremony was held Wednesday by the FDNY, but this year it took on a new meaning for some recipients.

Two new medals were presented. One is named in honor of Firefighter Billy Moon, who died last December after being injured during a drill at a Brooklyn fire house. His wife, Kristina, received the medal, along with their kids.

Firefighter William Moon II died after falling while preparing for a drill at his fire house in Brooklyn. FDNY

The second medal is named after Capt. Alison Russo, who was killed in a random attack while on duty in Queens last year.

That medal was presented to Capt. Edgar Baez, who worked the day of her death and was honored for his leadership.

