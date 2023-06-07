Watch CBS News
FDNY awards new medals named in honor of Firefighter William Moon and Capt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK -- An annual medal ceremony was held Wednesday by the FDNY, but this year it took on a new meaning for some recipients.

Two new medals were presented. One is named in honor of Firefighter Billy Moon, who died last December after being injured during a drill at a Brooklyn fire house. His wife, Kristina, received the medal, along with their kids.

Firefighter William Moon II died after falling while preparing for a drill at his fire house in Brooklyn.  FDNY

The second medal is named after Capt. Alison Russo, who was killed in a random attack while on duty in Queens last year.

That medal was presented to Capt. Edgar Baez, who worked the day of her death and was honored for his leadership.

CBS2's Elle McLogan will have more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.

