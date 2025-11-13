Queens self-defense class for Muslim women teaches more than just technique

At the Malikah Safety Center in Astoria, Queens, Muslim women are learning more than just self-defense.

"After 9/11, I experienced a hate-based attack and started to think about my skills as a martial artist, not just as a sport but also as a survival tool," Rana Abdelhamid said.

"We've seen such Islamophobic rhetoric"

A black belt in karate, Abdelhamid started training a group of seven Muslim women and girls in the basement of a community center. Now, thousands have passed through the doors of Malikah Safety Center, her grassroots hub based in Astoria's Little Egypt.

"We've seen such Islamophobic rhetoric, so much divisiveness, so much hate, and that actually translates to the streets. People are impacted," she said.

Multiple generations learn side by side, including techniques like how to respond to having your hijab grabbed. Members are united by shared experiences from school bullying to workplace discrimination, and for many, the training has brought new confidence.

"I can say no to anybody. Before, I could not say no," Amal Ibrahim said.

"Our impact is really heartfelt"

Malikah has expanded with healing workshops and community dinners. In classes from crochet to cooking, members are gaining the tools to start businesses of their own.

"A lot of our aunties and elders, they are organizers, they've raised families, they've moved across continents, they've learned new languages, they have incredible skillsets, but they oftentimes don't have the resources or the space," Abdelhamid said. "I think empowerment and building power goes beyond the self, is having that skill but then being able to broaden it to other people."

Surrounded by friends who have become sisters, Ibrahim has found her place.

"Since I came here, I am totally different," she said.

Abdelhamid is now a recipient of the coveted David Prize for community leadership -- a $200,000 award to support Malikah's continued growth.

"We have a small office, small team, small resources, but our impact is really heartfelt, and it's beautiful," she said.

