School chicken coop helps Queens students build connection

Special education teacher Alanna O'Donnell didn't have any farming experience when she came up with the idea that would transform her school community — chickens.

"Lots of this, we had to learn on the fly," she said.

Her students, who range in age from 14 to 22, have autism and a range of intellectual disabilities. Every day, they're cleaning, feeding, watering and composting at the chicken coop behind P.S. 177Q. They've built confidence in their tasks over time.

"It's easy now, not hard anymore," Ayhan Khan said.

Growing a sense of camaraderie

The chickens roam beside a playground in a thriving farm, where the group harvests vegetables for sale.

"We grew about 1,500 pounds of food this year," O'Donnell said.

She says the farm experience has brought a sense of trust and mutual support.

"There's just the feeling of camaraderie," she said.

Now, students pose for photos with arms around one another.

"We didn't get that before," she said.

"Just give my kids a seat at the table"

It's important to her that students build skills for the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds with disabilities was nearly 24% — double the rate for those without disabilities.

"Just give my kids a seat at the table. They'll do the work," she said. "And that's all I want to do is give them a shot. They deserve it. They're good kids."

O'Donnell has now been recognized with the $25,000 FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence. She's helping other schools build programs like hers because, she says, all students are worth it.

"They are strong, intelligent. They learn differently. That's all it is," she said. "They want to be included. They need to be included."

