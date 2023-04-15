Police: 68-year-old woman shoved to ground in Queens robbery
NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens.
It happened on April 8.
According to police, a 68-year-old woman was walking near 161st Street and Union Turnpike just before 9:45 a.m. when two people approached her on a red-and-black scooter.
Police say the passenger tried to snatch the woman's purse but was unsuccessful. The passenger then allegedly got off the scooter, grabbed a necklace the woman was wearing and pushed her to the ground.
He then got back on the scooter, police say, and the driver took off.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury.
Police say the stolen necklace is worth about $3,000.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
for more features.