Police: 68-year-old woman shoved to ground in Queens robbery

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

Two individuals on a motorized scooter.
Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens. It happened on April 8. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens.

It happened on April 8.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was walking near 161st Street and Union Turnpike just before 9:45 a.m. when two people approached her on a red-and-black scooter.

Police say the passenger tried to snatch the woman's purse but was unsuccessful. The passenger then allegedly got off the scooter, grabbed a necklace the woman was wearing and pushed her to the ground.

He then got back on the scooter, police say, and the driver took off.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Police say the stolen necklace is worth about $3,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on April 15, 2023 / 5:57 PM

