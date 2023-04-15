Police: 68-year-old woman shoved to ground in Queens robbery

Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens. It happened on April 8. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens.

It happened on April 8.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was walking near 161st Street and Union Turnpike just before 9:45 a.m. when two people approached her on a red-and-black scooter.

Police say the passenger tried to snatch the woman's purse but was unsuccessful. The passenger then allegedly got off the scooter, grabbed a necklace the woman was wearing and pushed her to the ground.

He then got back on the scooter, police say, and the driver took off.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Police say the stolen necklace is worth about $3,000.

