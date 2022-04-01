Rep. Grace Meng to honor Queens pizzeria owner & father who were stabbed while breaking up violent robbery

Queens pizzeria owner & father to be honored for heroic response to robbery

NEW YORK -- A Queens pizzeria owner and his father will be honored by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng on Friday for their heroic response to a violent robbery outside their shop.

Louie Suljovic and his father were working at Louie's Pizzeria in Elmhurst on March 26 when they saw a 61-year-old Asian woman being attacked.

The father and son ran outside to break it up and both were stabbed.

Suljovic was released from the Elmhurst Hospital on Wednesday, but his father is still there.

Police arrested two suspects in the case.