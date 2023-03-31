Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek suspects accused of robbing same man twice at Queens parking garage

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspects who robbed same man twice
NYPD searching for suspects who robbed same man twice 00:23

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly robbed a man twice at the same parking garage in Flushing, Queens.

The first robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a parking garage on 38th Avenue.

Police say one suspect approached a 51-year-old man inside the garage, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money. When the victim said he didn't have any money, the suspect allegedly told a key, then ran off with a second suspect who had been acting as a lookout.

Then on March 14, police say the same suspect approached the same 51-year-old man inside the parking garage, pointed a gun at his head and demanded money.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and stole $5,500 in cash from him before taking off with the same lookout.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.