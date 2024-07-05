Queens LIRR accessibility projects halted amid congestion pricing pause. Why disability advocates are worried

With congestion pricing paused, LIRR accessibility improvements are now on hold

NEW YORK - Accessibility improvements at Long Island Rail Road stations in Queens have been put on hold after congestion pricing was paused.

Now, disability advocates are saying it's time for the MTA to rethink its priorities.

MTA considers accessibility a lower priority for construction, development

At a recent board meeting, the MTA announced accessibility deferrals at 23 subway stations with stop work orders issued at LIRR Hollis and Forest Hills stations. Accessibility is now ranked lower priority for MTA construction and development.

"Accessibility impacts break my heart, but we can make sure that they are ready to go when the funding shows up," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

In a historic ADA settlement in 2022, the MTA committed to maximum subway compliance with comprehensive elevator access by 2055. However, the deal came with a caveat — upgrades will continue only with funding.

"Many, many advocates are worried that they will use the fact that there's a pause to not fulfill the settlement agreement," said Dr. Sharon McLennon Wier, executive director of the nonprofit Center For Independence of the Disabled, New York. "I would like to see money given specifically for accessibility. I would like to see it earmarked for the elevator access because I think that's the only way we're going to get it done."

"It may take you one minute to get up there. It will take me five minutes."

For Delva Somers, getting around the city comes with setbacks. Because of a neurological disorder affecting her balance, a staircase at the train station can mean a significant delay.

"It may take you one minute to get up there. It will take me five minutes to get up there. And within that five minutes, I will miss my train," she said.

At Forest Hills Station near her office, a ramp's incline is hard on her ankles. She says an elevator would be transformative. The station was set to begin ADA compliance upgrades when the governor hit pause on congestion pricing.

