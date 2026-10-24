Man charged with attempted murder after chaotic Queens stabbing scene

Police said a man was arrested Saturday in connection with a stabbing inside a Queens home that ended with an NYPD officer shooting a woman.

The NYPD identified the man as Rashaun Donovan, 48, of Queens. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Edward Grant, who said he has lived at the 149th Street home for about a decade, told CBS News New York the violence erupted around 9:30 p.m. Friday as he and his girlfriend were watching television on the third floor. Grant said the woman shot by responding officers was his girlfriend and a victim in the incident.

Grant said he heard a disturbance downstairs involving two men who had been at the home throughout the day.

He claimed one of the men who was visiting the home was armed with two knives and had already stabbed another resident in the shoulder.

"He came to our door and broke down our door," Grant said. He said his girlfriend used pepper spray as they tried to stop the man.

According to the NYPD, multiple 911 calls came in reporting a home invasion and a stabbing at the residence.

"It wasn't a home invasion," Grant said.

Grant said he and his girlfriend were attempting to pin down the man, who he says was a visitor in the home, when officers arrived.

Police and Grant said the woman, whom Grant identified as his girlfriend, threw keys from a window so officers could enter the home.

The NYPD's Deputy Chief Philip Rivera said officers arrived at a third-floor bedroom and found a chaotic scene.

"There was one male sitting on the floor, a second male on top of him, and a woman who was on top both of them," Rivera said.

Police said officers ordered the group to separate and raise their hands. Rivera said the two men complied, but the woman did not.

"The female pointed with her left hand at one of the males across the room but did not raise her right hand," Rivera said. "The officers continued to issue the same verbal commands. The female still did not comply and moved in the direction of the officers with a knife in her hand."

Police said officers then fired their weapons. Two knives were recovered at the scene.

Grant said his girlfriend was shot twice in the stomach and later tased in the back. He disputed the claim that she was advancing toward officers.

"I don't think she realized she still had the knife in her hand," Grant said. "They didn't give her a chance to drop the knife."

Grant said the interaction between officers and the woman lasted about 10 seconds before shots were fired.

The NYPD said they don't have a reason to believe the woman was responsible for either the reported home invasion or the initial stabbing.

Grant said he suffered injuries while attempting to restrain the attacker. He said he received five stitches in his right arm and one stitch in his left shoulder.

"Hopefully she makes a 100% recovery from this," Grant said. "We was the victims."

Police said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras. The investigation remains ongoing.