Police are responding to a possible officer-involved shooting in Queens, NYPD says

Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in South Ozone Park, Queens, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary near 149th Street around 9:38 p.m. Friday.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities have not released information about any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News New York for updates as more information becomes available.