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Police are responding to a possible officer-involved shooting in Queens, NYPD says

By
Nicole Alarcon
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Nicole Alarcon is a digital producer at CBS New York.
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Nicole Alarcon

/ CBS New York

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Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in South Ozone Park, Queens, according to the NYPD. 

Officers responded to a report of a burglary near 149th Street around 9:38 p.m. Friday. 

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Authorities have not released information about any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News New York for updates as more information becomes available.

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