Man accused of running makeshift medical clinic in Queens pleads guilty in woman's botched surgery death

A Queens man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman's botched surgery death.

Felipe Hoyos Foronda, 40, performed a surgical procedure on Maria Penaloza, 31, in his home even though he did not have a United States medical license, the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office said Penaloza went to Hoyos Foronda's apartment in Astoria on March 28, 2025, to have butt implants removed.

According to the DA's office, after Hoyos Foronda administered lidocaine and saline through a syringe, Penaloza became lightheaded and went into cardiac arrest. Hoyos Foronda allegedly called 911, then took off before the ambulance arrived.

Penaloza was found unconscious on a medical chair inside the apartment and was taken to a local hospital, the DA's office said. According to officials, she showed no sign of brain activity and was put on life support.

Hoyos Foronda was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport later that day. Police said he had a ticket for a flight to Colombia.

Officials said two weeks later, Penaloza was removed from life support and died. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be lidocaine toxicity.

The DA's office said medical equipment — including an IV stand, injectables and syringes — were found in a makeshift surgical clinic in Hoyos Foronda's apartment.

Hoyos Foronda initially pleaded not guilty back in April 2025, but he changed his plea Thursday.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 30. He faces five to 15 years in prison.