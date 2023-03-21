Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announces arrests of 33 alleged gang members

NEW YORK -- Thirty three alleged gang members are under arrest, wrapping up a three-year investigation in Queens.

Investigators confiscated a variety of weapons believed to have been used in 22 murders. One of the victims was 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, who was fatally shot on a basketball court in 2019.

Investigators say the violence was the result of a feud between rival gangs.

"Since Aamir's murder there have been 22 more shootings in this indictment, alone," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "And besides Aamir, one of those shootings was fatal. Thirteen were non-fatal. Six of those shootings resulted in the shooting of unintended targets. Six of the shootings resulted in the shootings of bystanders."

All 33 defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with other charges.