OneLIC's comprehensive rezoning plan divides Queens community

Some say new Long Island City development proposal doesn't go far enough

When Daniel Taylor was a kid, he spent countless hours at a Queensbridge, Queens playground that no longer exists.

"We literally almost lived in this park. I learned how to ride a bike, skate, everything," he said.

Taylor likes what he hears about a development plan called OneLIC, which pledges to bring parks and better infrastructure to Long Island City.

"This recent rezoning, I notice they are speaking about this space," he said.

What OneLIC's redevelopment entails

Council Member Julie Won says she's working with the Department of City Planning to deliver expanded waterfront access as part of OneLIC. In addition, she aims to convert DOT storage areas beneath the Queensboro Bridge into community spaces.

"This is not the old warehouse industrial area of Long Island City like it used to be," she said.

In rezoning for new construction, the DCP promises schools, sewers, and more than 4,000 units of affordable housing.

Hundreds attended a joint Community Board 1 and 2 hearing at LaGuardia Community College on Wednesday, where supporters expressed eagerness for new housing as part of a more vibrant and livable Long Island City.

"The OneLIC rezoning presents a rare opportunity for our community to receive much-needed investments in public space and arts and culture," MoMa PS1 director Connie Butler said.

Some question the comprehensive plan

But others insist OneLIC isn't what it seems.

"I think, when it comes to who wins with this plan, only the developers win," Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston said.

Members of the Western Queens Community Land Trust say the touted neighborhood improvements are not guaranteed.

"A lot of us are starting to feel like those are just talking points and empty promises," Jenny Dubnau said. "This doesn't really seem to be a true comprehensive plan."

They fear the proposal will greenlight more luxury towers with rent caps falling short of true affordability.

"Market-rate housing makes it harder for everybody to live here, even if they do throw a few affordability crumbs," Memo Salazar said.

Won says negotiations with DCP will continue. She expects to secure meaningful benefits for the community. Otherwise, she says, she will withhold her stamp of approval.

"Until those needs are met, this project cannot move forward," she said.

The public review process is expected to continue until the fall before a City Council vote.

