Police investigating series of carjackings in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a series of carjackings in Queens.

Three individuals are wanted in connection with six robberies and one attempted robbery.

Police say the first robbery happened on Feb. 19 when a 40-year-old man left his Mercedes Benz SUV running in front of a home on Sanford Avenue near College Point Boulevard. As he was walking back to his SUV, two people got out of a white vehicle, and one of them allegedly pulled out a gun. Police say they got into the Mercedes Benz SUV and drove off while a third person took off in the white vehicle.

On March 14, police say a driver in a white vehicle rear-ended a Jeep SUV near Forest Park Drive East and Metropolitan Avenue. Two people got out of the white vehicle and approached the Jeep, and one of them allegedly pulled out a gun. Police say they then got into the victim's Jeep and drove off, along with a third person in the white vehicle.

Police say on March 29, two people on a moped drove up to a woman sitting in a Honda sedan on Northern Boulevard, pulled out a gun and told the woman to get out of the car. One of the individuals then allegedly got off the moped and took off in the victim's car, along with the other person on the moped.

The next day, police say two people approached a man who was getting into his Chevrolet SUV near 53rd Avenue and Corona Avenue, pulled out a gun and took the man's wallet and car keys from his pocket. One individual allegedly hit the man in the face with the gun. Police say one person got into the SUV and drove off, while the other took off in another vehicle being driven by a third individual.

On April 1, police say a man was sitting in his Honda sedan, which was parked near 112th Street and 38th Avenue when two people on a moped approached his vehicle. One of them allegedly pulled out a gun and told the man to get out of the car. After he did, one of the individuals allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off along with the other individual on the moped.

Police say the next day, a white vehicle pulled up next to a man who was sitting in his Audi sedan in front of a building on Fuller Place. Two people got out of the white vehicle and approached the car. Police say one had a gun and the other pulled the driver out of his Audi. One allegedly drove off in the Audi, while the other got back into the white vehicle, which was being driven by a third individual, and took off.

All of the stolen vehicles were later found unoccupied.

The most recent incident happened on April 3. Police say a 48-year-old woman was sitting in her BMW sedan near the intersection of 137th Road and 220th Street when a white vehicle pulled up next to her. Three people got out of the vehicle and approached the car. Police say one of them pulled out a gun and the other two told the woman to hand over her car keys. When the victim refused, all three got back into the white vehicle and drove off emptyhanded.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.