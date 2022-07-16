Watch CBS News
Police: Suspects attacked woman on bus in Queens, made anti-white statements

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A photo of three women wanted in connection to an assault in Queens
The NYPD is looking for three women in connection with what could be a racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens on July 9, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three women in connection with what could be a racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.

It happened on a Q-52 bus Saturday evening.

Police say the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the head with an object.

Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, "I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.

The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

