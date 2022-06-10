Puerto Rican Day Parade set to return Sunday for first time since pandemic

NEW YORK - This weekend, the Puerto Rican Day Parade is back, and people will be able to line the streets to watch for the first time since the pandemic.

The parade will march up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th on Sunday.

It will impact traffic and bus routes.

This year's grand marshal is U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Organizers estimate 1.5 million people will attend this year's parade.