Potential legalization of psilocybin, an ingredient in "magic mushrooms," the subject of NYS Assembly hearing

Psilocybin, an ingredient in "magic mushrooms," has been the beneficiary of a legalization push by some New York state lawmakers and health officials.

A hearing was held Tuesday by the state Assembly Committee on Health to look at the medicinal value and risks.

What to know about psilocybin

While not legal under federal law, some states, like Oregon and Colorado, allow supervised psilocybin treatment for adults 21 and over. Here in New York, it remains illegal.

Psilocybin is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, which is "defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and high potential for abuse," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Magic mushrooms Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

However, speakers on Tuesday outlined its potential benefit to treat mental health conditions.

"Psilocybin has been granted breakthrough therapy status by the FDA for a number of indications," clinical psychologist Dr. Bill Brennan said.

"The question before us is not whether there is medicinal value and risk; the question is whether we will create a framework that protects well-being, educates the public, and allows others to responsibly support them," clinical psychologist Dr. Alexander Camargo said.

The hearing followed the introduction of several bills in the state Legislature, including one by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin.

"There are bills. We need to look at them with a fine-tooth comb and get the elements of all them to be the best they can be to reflect what we're listening and learning about," Paulin said.

Retired FDNY firefighter says psilocybin changed his life

Now, a board member of the headache advocacy group Clusterbusters, retired FDNY firefighter Joe McKay, is advocating for others. He shared his personal experience with the committee.

"I come to you today asking you pass legislation to allow us access to this substance in a legal way and a way that promotes safe consumption," McKay said.

In an interview with CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis, McKay reflected on the heartbreak of 9/11, including sifting through the rubble and attending funerals.

"Twenty-six firemen I knew on a first-name basis were killed on that day, "McKay said. "I was thinking, 'This is the worst. It's not gonna get any worse. I was hitting rock bottom. Then I woke up at 1 in the morning feeling like somebody stabbed me in the eye with a burning hot ice pick."

Later diagnosed with cluster headaches, McKay struggled for years.

"I lost my career, my identity, I got hooked on prescription painkillers," McKay said.

Desperate for a solution, he says he came across a study that found psychedelics could help, especially psilocybin.

"Nothing that any of the doctors had prescribed for me even came close. It gave me my life back," McKay said.