East Orange fire destroys multiple cars after underground transformer malfunctions

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A fire started underground and destroyed three cars Friday morning in East Orange, New Jersey.

Crews are working to remove the charred vehicles, including a New York taxi. Concerned residents have been pacing around trying to figure out what's going on and see if their cars are OK.

It was a smoky scene around 8:15 a.m. on the corner of North Munn Avenue and Summit Street.

Chopper 2 flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including reports of manhole fires in East Orange, New Jersey. See more local stories on CBS News New York: http://cbsn.ws.3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Friday, April 28, 2023

Officials said a PSE&G transformer malfunctioned underground and the car that was over it caught fire, spreading to two others.

"You had electrical surges in those surrounding areas. Here you had the fire underneath the cars. So right now, everyone still has power to their home," East Orange Fire Chief Bruce Davis said.

Nearby residents and students at a mosque had to evacuate to a nearby YMCA. No residents were injured, but one police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car while directing traffic.

"The top priority is to make sure everybody is safe in the community," East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green said.

The mosque has been cleared to reopen, but it will be closed for the remainder of the day. Parents are picking their kids up from the Y.

Old infrastructure may have played a role in the malfunction, but PSE&G is still investigating the exact cause.

"Once the fire is extinguished, PSE&G will replace the damaged equipment as quickly, and safely as possible. The cause of the fire is under investigation," the utility said in a statement. "We currently have 40 customers without power."