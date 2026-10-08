New York doctors stress importance of early screening for prostate cancer

The American Cancer Society predicts 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and Black men have the highest rate of prostate cancer death rate of any racial group. However, data shows early screening can save lives.

"Data is actually showing that if African-American patients and Caucasian patients both are detected at the same time, then the chance of them doing great is equal," said Dr. Irini Jacoub, a radiation oncologist at New York Proton Center. "So, it all comes down to get screened early, get diagnosed early, get treated early."

Prostate cancer is found in the prostate glands among people who have male reproductive organs.

Early screening also expands the options for treatment that patients have while also maintaining their quality of life, including their sexual health.

Testing options have expanded in recent years as well, beyond the often-intimidating digital rectal exam. Many doctors now recommend a quick blood test called the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test instead, which measures the amount of PSA protein produced by prostate tissue. According to the National Cancer Institute, in general, "a PSA level above 4.0 ng/mL is considered abnormal and may result in a recommendation for prostate biopsy."

The New York Proton Center in East Harlem is the first and only proton therapy center in New York State, but often brings its services right to the community, like through its mobile testing. Lamont Mitchell was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, and his journey led him to the center.

"I think men should become engaged in their health. They should become partners in their health. And not only that, but they should seek the best care you can get. That's what I did," Mitchell said.

Mitchell now helps other men do just that through Know Your Numbers DC, an organization that educates men about getting screened.

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